Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,346. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

