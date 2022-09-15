Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,341.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

About Johnson Matthey

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,984.50 ($23.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,078.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,033.60. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($33.99). The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,186.89.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

