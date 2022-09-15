JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading Down 4.2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.
