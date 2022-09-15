JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 32,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,640. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

