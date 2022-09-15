JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,084,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 386,548 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,666,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 26,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,626. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

