Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7,424.53

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,424.53 ($89.71) and traded as low as GBX 7,227.50 ($87.33). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,460 ($90.14), with a volume of 3,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £470.42 million and a PE ratio of 3,787.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,838.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,423.67.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($87.12), for a total transaction of £72,100 ($87,119.38).

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

