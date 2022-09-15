Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,980. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

