Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $71.24. 38,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,924. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

