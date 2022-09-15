Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

DG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.61. 47,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.