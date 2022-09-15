Kalos Management Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 513,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,458,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

