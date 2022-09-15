Kalos Management Inc. Invests $404,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.74. 52,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,725. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.74 and its 200 day moving average is $341.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.