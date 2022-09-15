Kalos Management Inc. Invests $458,000 in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 3,142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 192,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 502.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

PL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

