Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,781. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

