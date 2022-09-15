Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,789 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $163.01. 27,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

