KARMA (KARMA) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 603.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA’s launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.