Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

