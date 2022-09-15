Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance
Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson
In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
