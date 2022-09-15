Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) PT Raised to $95.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 138.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KROS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $957.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.