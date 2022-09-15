Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,988,000 after buying an additional 464,421 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

