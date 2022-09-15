Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $171.73 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.