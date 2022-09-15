Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $325.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.74. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

