Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $396.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

