KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of BAND opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $398.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $66,978. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after buying an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

