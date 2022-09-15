Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

