Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

