Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.37. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 18,936 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $3,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

