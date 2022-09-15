Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €26.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

