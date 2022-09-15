Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 811.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.