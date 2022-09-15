Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $16.30 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $16.30 million and $1.92 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 616.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros’ launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

