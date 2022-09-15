Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 27277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Knowles by 110.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 297,226 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.