Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS remained flat at $28.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.