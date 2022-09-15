Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00303367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00119363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00074059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,679,237 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

