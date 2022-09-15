KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 85,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.70.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

