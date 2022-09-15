Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

KR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

