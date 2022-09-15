Kulupu (KLP) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,392.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Kulupu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Kulupu has a market cap of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kulupu Profile

Kulupu (KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official website is kulupu.network.

Buying and Selling Kulupu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

