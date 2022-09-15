Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 253,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,626. The firm has a market cap of $278.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

