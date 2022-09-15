Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 108,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,657,078 shares.The stock last traded at $39.96 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

