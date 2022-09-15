Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

