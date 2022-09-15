Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 13502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Libero Copper & Gold

In other news, Director Ian Slater bought 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$910,600. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,300.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

