Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,424.88

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $135,424.88 and $34.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065145 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

