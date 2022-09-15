Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,700 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 345.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

