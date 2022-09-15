London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.22

Shares of London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.22 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.72 ($0.21). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.23), with a volume of 24,407 shares.

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82. The firm has a market cap of £15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

