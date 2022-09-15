Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 626.5% in August

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 626.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Trading Down 3.1 %

LZAGY stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 83,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,630. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZAGY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.40.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

