Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $342.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.48.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

