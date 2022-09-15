Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.60. 1,064,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $483,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.5% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

