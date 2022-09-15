Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,236. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

