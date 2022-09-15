Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

DUK stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 123,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.