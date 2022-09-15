Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.22 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 410,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

