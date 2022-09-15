Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 701 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 58,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

