Lynch & Associates IN Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,860,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 156,886 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 11,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.