Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,294 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $149.39. 279,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

